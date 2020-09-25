RETRIBUTION has taken the WWE by storm, and while there are many detractors of the newest faction in town, the group of former NXT Superstars have been given a top spot on RAW to kickstart their main roster runs. WWE unveiled the five core members of the stable on the most recent episode of RAW. Dominik Dijakovic was rechristened as T-Bar, Dio Maddin as Mace, and Shane Thorne as Slapjack, and the reactions to the new names have been hilarious, to say the least.

The RETRIBUTION members have been quite active on social media ever since they got their new identities, and T-Bar, in particular, has been sending out threats in abundance.

His latest tweet was directed towards every WWE Superstar, past and present, and the towering member of RETRIBUTION claimed that the faction would destroy everyone that comes in their path. However, there is one exception.

T-Bar stated that X-Pac would be spared as the 4-time Tag Team Champion has a great name. T-Bar has a valid argument as anyone with a name like X-Pac would fit right into RETRIBUTION.

Here's what T-Bar had to say:

Our mission is to destroy the @WWE and we will do so by laying waste to every single Superstar, past and present. The only exception to this is @TheRealXPac , because X-PAC is an outstanding name.

Our mission is to destroy the @WWE and we will do so by laying waste to every single Superstar, past and present.



The only exception to this is @TheRealXPac, because X-PAC is an outstanding name. #RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 25, 2020

RETRIBUTION's T-Bar even sent a message to CM PUNK

T-Bar had recently also sent a threatening message to CM Punk in response to the former WWE Superstar's joke about Slapjack's mask.

To @CMPunk : You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION, but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up.

Advertisement

To @CMPunk: You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up. pic.twitter.com/doDTTmiExW — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 23, 2020

RETRIBUTION means business, and the faction is earmarked for a solid push at the top of the card on Monday Night RAW. WWE has reportedly planned a big Survivor Series match for the group, and the upcoming few weeks will see more storyline developments and revelations regarding the faction.