T-BAR sends a message to The Undertaker on Twitter

Tonight's WWE Survivor Series PPV will go down in history for being the "Final Farewell" of The Undertaker. The Deadman made his debut 30 years ago at Survivor Series 1990, and gave us countless legendary moments over the next three decades.

Tonight's farewell to The Undertaker was a simple one. There was no one to interfere, and no potential feuds were teased. The Undertaker did his usual shtick and left for the back, in what seemed like a legit final farewell. Immediately after, RETRIBUTION member T-BAR took to Twitter and posted a message, making it clear that the unruly faction will destroy every WWE Superstar in its path, except The Undertaker. He then sent a message to The Undertaker, simply stating: 'Farewell Taker'.

Check out the tweet below:

#RETRIBUTION will destroy every @WWE Superstar in history in order to achieve our goal and Shut It Down.



EVERY Superstar.



Except for The @Undertaker. #FarewellTaker — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) November 23, 2020

The Undertaker's iconic run seems to have finally ended

If The Undertaker doesn't come back for a one-off feud or match ever again, tonight will go down as his true final farewell. It's only fitting that The Undertaker bid goodbye to the WWE Universe at Survivor Series, where he made his WWE debut exactly 30 years ago.

The Undertaker's character has garnered nothing but praise from fans and fellow wrestlers alike, over the years. There have been very few who made as much of an impact as The Undertaker did, and he will certainly be remembered by fans as long as this industry remains in existence.