T-BAR has a warning for WWE Superstar on 36-match winning streak

T-BAR has been very vocal on social media since he was revealed to be a member of RETRIBUTION in September 2020. In his latest online post, the WWE RAW Superstar took a dig at 205 Live’s Mansoor.

The official @WWE205Live Twitter account posted a picture of Mansoor after his victory over Jake Atlas. Responding to the tweet, T-BAR wrote that RETRIBUTION hates every WWE Superstar, especially Mansoor, and that he deserves a punch in the face.

We hate every @WWE Superstar.



Especially this guy. Deserves a punch square in his face. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/ic4Og3qwAS — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) January 2, 2021

Including WWE live events, Mansoor has now won 36 matches in a row (H/T Cagematch). His match against Jake Atlas was described as an “instant classic” and given an A grade by SK Wrestling’s Greg Bush.

T-BAR and Mansoor are not feuding on WWE television, so it is unclear if T-BAR was only joking around by taking this shot at him.

What’s next for T-BAR and Mansoor?

Mansoor defeated Cesaro and Dolph Ziggler at WWE's Saudi Arabia shows

T-BAR defeated Ricochet on the December 21, 2020 episode of WWE RAW to pick up his first singles victory on WWE’s main roster. His RETRIBUTION faction has repeatedly tried to recruit Ricochet in recent weeks.

As for Mansoor, he last suffered a defeat way back on August 24, 2019 in a 15-man Battle Royal at a WWE NXT live event. His last singles loss came one day earlier against T-BAR, who went by the name Dominik Dijakovic at the time.