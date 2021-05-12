Tag Team Champions MSK in action; Updated WWE NXT preview for May 11

Tonight is a big night for WWE NXT as all four champions are in action.

This afternoon, WWE announced on social media that the NXT Tag Team Champions, MSK, will be against Breezango, former champions in their own right. If Breezango can defeat MSK, they could earn themselves a future title shot down the line.

Kushida will also be in action tonight, defending the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Santos Escobar in a two out of three falls match.

Will the former champion get his title back tonight in the rematch? Or will Kushida continue to reign at the top of the cruiserweight division? Tune in to find out.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross will open the show against Austin Theory

Time might be up for Austin Theory of The Way as he opens tonight's episode one-on-one against NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Last week, Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano attacked Kross and left him lying. This week, Theory must pay for their actions. If Gargano doesn't have a plan, tonight could spell disaster for Theory by the time it's all said and done.

Mercedes Martinez will also finally get her title shot tonight against NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Will Martinez win her first championship in NXT, or will Gonzalez continue her reign in a must-see title match?

Here is everything currently announced for tonight's episode of WWE NXT:

Killian Dain goes one on one with Alexander Wolfe of Imperium

Kyle O'Reilly will face Oney Lorcan in singles action

NXT Champion Karrion Kross will face Austin Theory of The Way in a non-title match

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will face Breezango in a non-title match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will defend the title against Santos Escobar in a two out of three falls match

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends the title against Mercedes Martinez

Will you be watching WWE NXT tonight? What match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.