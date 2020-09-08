The Street Profits have been the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions on RAW since The New Day's historic 483-day Championship reign between 2015 to 2016. It's been well over six months since they won the RAW Tag Team titles and they've done well to defend it in the pandemic era.

While the RAW Tag Team Champions have been busy with Andrade and Angel Garza lately, it appears as though that feud is done. In their tag team match on the September 9th episode of RAW they faced and defeated the duo of Andrade and Angel Garza after the latter walked away - allowing his partner to get double-teamed and subsequently pinned.

While that rivalry is now over, a new one may have begun. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, made an appearance on RAW and it became a challenge. Next week, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura will come to RAW to face The Street Profits in a Champion vs Champion match.

Will both tag team titles be on the line next week on RAW?

Unfortunately (or fortunately), neither Championship will be on the line. It's essentially like Survivor Series has come early as we don't normally see these Champion vs Champion matches. The last time we did on RAW, it was SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

In that specific case, the match was done on a couple of occasions to fuel Asuka's rivalry with Sasha Banks. It's going to be an interesting match to watch and for all we know, the match could be interrupted by another team to set up a new rivalry. WWE has been short on tag teams in the pandemic era.

Either way, it's a good match to advertise for RAW next week. Will we see which team comes out on top? Or is it just a set-up for another rivalry?