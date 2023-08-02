"Take a bump or shut the f**k up!" - WWE Hall of Famer sends bold message to the Internet Wrestling Community

A WWE Hall of Famer has delivered a bold message to the Internet Wrestling Community (IWC).

The IWC is the term used to describe people on the internet that commentate on professional wrestling or focus on behind-the-scenes issues rather than the scripted content. WWE legend Bully Ray recently took a shot at the Internet Wrestling Community on Busted Open Radio.

He portrayed Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE and is still an active performer in Impact Wrestling. He and D-Von Dudley were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. A wrestling fan took to Twitter to post a quote from Bully Ray discussing the IWC on his show.

"Take a bump, or shut the f**k up!" @bullyray5150 on BustedOpenRadio," posted the fan.

The 52-year-old reacted to the fan's post and sent a message to wrestling dirt sheets on the internet.

"Dear IWC Dirt Sheets, xoxo, Uncle Bully," he replied.

Bully Ray pokes fun at former WWE Superstar

Bully Ray and Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) traded shots at each other ahead of their clash at Battleground Championship Wrestling Legends Never Die on July 1st.

The former Tag Team Champion mocked Cardona in the leadup to the match at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The venue was previously known as the ECW Arena, and there was a stipulation that if Cardona lost, he would be barred from the arena for life.

Ahead of the match, Bully Ray noted that Cardona spent the majority of his WWE career backstage watching the monitor rather than competing in the ring. The legend went on to defeat Cardona at the event on July 1st after putting him through a flaming table. As a result of the loss, Matt Cardona can never compete at the 2300 Arena again.

"You've spent the majority of your career 'watching on the monitor,' Ray wrote.

Today's wrestlers and fans seemingly have a contentious relationship online. SmackDown star Ridge Holland deactivated his Twitter for a while due to fans blaming him for Elton Prince's injury. While social media has allowed fans to get to know their favorite stars a little more, some choose to use it to spread negativity and criticize performers directly.

Do you agree with Bully's comments about the IWC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

