"Take it easy" - Rhea Ripley sends an interesting message to current SmackDown champion

Rhea Ripley has sent a three-word message to current WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY on Twitter.

The two stars have something in common right now, as they're the top female champions of their respective brands. The Eradicator on Monday Night RAW and The Genius of the Sky on Friday Night SmackDown. Since they're both on different shows and are part of their storylines, they never interact on TV. However, social media provides them with a common platform to do so.

After IYO SKY sent out a photo on X/Twitter of herself flexing while holding her WWE Women's Championship belt, Rhea Ripley responded to the tweet by telling her to take it easy.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo predicts Zoey Stark will be in the mid-card after she feuds with Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at WWE Survivor Series. The latter earned the right to challenge for the title after winning a battle royal last week. On the red brand this past Monday night, Stark was involved in a confrontation with Ripley.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo claimed that Zoey Stark will return to the middle of the card after feuding with The Judgment Day member.

"I don't think she's in a prominent spot at all bro. I think they just need opponents for Rhea Ripley. Next month it will be Shayna Baszler...Yeah, but right after this, you know, she's gonna go right down to the middle of the pack bro," Vince Russo said. [16:44 - 17:01]

Rhea has been Women's World Champion for a while now, and it doesn't seem like her reign will end anytime soon. It'll be interesting to see whether Zoey Stark will get the job done at Survivor Series.

