"Take my money" - WWE fans react to Roman Reigns potentially facing off against a former Universal Champion 

After the 2023 WWE Draft, Roman Reigns will now exclusively perform on SmackDown as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. This has led to RAW introducing a new World Heavyweight Championship.

With two world champions soon to be in place, the prospect of Reigns facing off against RAW's world champion at Survivor Series 2023 is appealing to many fans. One name that many would like The Head of The Table to face again is Seth Rollins. The Visionary is a part of the red brand and is expected to pursue the World Heavyweight Championship following Backlash.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era #WWERaw Just realized this. If Rollins wins the world title, we could possibily get this at Survivor Series Just realized this. If Rollins wins the world title, we could possibily get this at Survivor Series 👀 #WWERaw https://t.co/W6Rvr5nyET

Considering Reigns and Rollins' storied history in WWE, many wrestling fans have shared their thoughts on the former Shield teammates locking horns again. Some suggested that the two should not face off without a title on the line, while others seemed excited about a potential match between the two stars.

One fan interestingly mentioned that Rollins could add credibility to the new world championship by defeating Reigns later this year.

Swope. @SwopeDza @reigns_era Seth beating Roman in a champion vs. champion match is the best way to put the new world title over @reigns_era Seth beating Roman in a champion vs. champion match is the best way to put the new world title over

Jim Clancy @JimC19482023 @reigns_era it would take weeks after the match was over to get all of the excess hair gel off of the canvas. @reigns_era it would take weeks after the match was over to get all of the excess hair gel off of the canvas.

Bilal🟢⚫️🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦 @mcgabinoracle @godIymode Roman and rollins in a exhibition match sorry but We dont want this @godIymode Roman and rollins in a exhibition match sorry but We dont want this

Reigns and Rollins last faced off at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where The Tribal Chief retained his Universal Championship via DQ. Hence, The Visionary is the only star to defeat The Bloodline leader in a one-on-one bout during his current run.

Roman Reigns wants to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Reigns has main-evented seven of the last nine editions of WrestleMania. Many expect him to headline the huge event next year in Philadelphia.

With WrestleMania 40 in mind, Roman Reigns stated in a recent interview with ESPN that he would like to face Seth Rollins next April.

"I think Seth is a good answer. We have a lot of open-ended history. I think there's a lot of competitive brotherhood there. There is an estranged love due to our past history. There's always been - and this is just Seth - an underlying friction to where we can easily butt heads," said Roman.

Check out the full interview below:

Reigns and Rollins would like to carry forward their winning momentum at 'Mania if they clash at next year's show. Both stars emerged victorious from their respective matches at the 39th edition of The Show of Shows.

During his ongoing run as WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has defeated many top superstars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Cody Rhodes, and Finn Balor.

Which WWE star will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

