"Take a shot at a bonafide veteran that deserves to be a star" - EC3 wants WWE to repackage and push a Triple H favorite (Exclusive)

WWE has several underutilized stars who unequivocally deserve better, and EC3 believes Tommaso Ciampa is amongst those talents in the company.

The former NXT Champion was in an alliance with The Miz before he took a step back from in-ring action in September 2022.

WWE's creative setup has changed drastically since then, and Ciampa, who has been one of Triple H's favorites since their NXT days, could be the recipient of a handsome push upon returning. EC3, however, wanted the promotion to erase Ciampa's main roster history and present him differently this time around.

Carter highlighted Tommaso's long journey as a professional wrestler and felt that the former DIY member needed to be portrayed as a top guy.

"I don't think Vince cares about the fans thinking of continuity, either. So, a relaunch or a rebrand would start him off fine, like the past never existed because it doesn't matter in WWE," said EC3 on The Wrestling Outlaws. "So, why not at this moment? Take a shot at a bonafide veteran that deserves to be a star." [2:47 - 3:27]

Vince Russo on what WWE must do with Tommaso Ciampa

The former pro wrestling writer has always been critical of the company's lack of care for storyline and character continuity. In Tommaso Ciampa's case, though, Vince Russo was willing to make an exception, agreeing with EC3's creative suggestion.

Vince also stated that WWE must ensure that fans completely forget about Ciampa's run after getting called up and must start afresh with the talented superstar.

Russo added:

"You know, Chris, you and I are always about things making sense and things being logical and connecting the dots. We're always about that. This is the time I'm with EC3. Forget anything that happened! None of that stuff will help him. That's the one time I would say, forget the stuff." [3:28 - 3:53]

