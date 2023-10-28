"Take the title off the man"- WWE Universe goes berserk over recent report on Roman Reigns

A recent report about Roman Reigns' WWE schedule has caused a major uproar among fans.

Despite being the face of the company, The Tribal Chief has been working a limited schedule over the last two years. Reigns has wrestled in just six matches on TV programming in 2023, with his last televised title defense coming at SummerSlam. He is not a regular face on SmackDown or at live events, either.

While Roman is set to defend his coveted title at Crown Jewel next month, as per a recent report, it could be his last appearance this year. The Tribal Chief is currently not scheduled for Survivor Series, and is unlikely to put his title on the line again till Royal Rumble next year.

The rumor caused a huge buzz in the internet wrestling community, with many expressing their frustration and disappointment with the lack of appearances from the top star.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE recently revealed the poster for Elimination Chamber, which is set to be a huge event in Australia. However, the Tribal Chief did not feature on it.

Roman Reigns will be present on WWE SmackDown tonight

Roman Reigns recently made his return to TV programming and was allotted a new challenger in the form of LA Knight. The duo will face each other at the company's upcoming premium live event, and will sign the contract on tonight's SmackDown.

While the Megastar's chances are slim, many are backing him to dethrone the Tribal Chief. Corey Graves also shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that Knight pulling off the impossible could be a little disheartening from the perspective of the fans:

"Maybe LA Knight does manage to pull off the impossible. In which case yes, it screws up all of Roman's grandiose plans for the record books. The few records that are left that he hasn't overtaken already. Which, that would be a little disheartening and disappointing from a fan's perspective," Graves said. [H/T: Wrestle Features]

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is closing in on Hulk Hogan's record as the WWE Champion. However, he will have to retain his title at WrestleMania 40 for that to happen. The star recently came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown, and many have speculated that the American Nightmare will be the one to finally dethrone him at WrestleMania next year.

Where do you rank Roman Reigns among all-time WWE greats? Sound off in the comments section.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.