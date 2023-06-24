"Taking notes from each other" - Wrestling fans react to Charlotte Flair paying tribute to current AEW star on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair paid tribute to her husband Andrade El Idolo on the latest episode of SmackDown by doing his signature pose in the ring. This was in response to the AEW wrestler winning a match with the Figure eight leg lock on the debut episode of Collision.

The two stars are real-life couple, and they began dating during their time in WWE. After going on a hiatus following her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, The Queen made a surprise return to the blue brand a few weeks ago. She challenged Asuka to a match for the WWE Women's Championship.

They are set to face each other for the gold on SmackDown next week, the night before Money in the Bank. Charlotte Flair recently collided with Lacey Evans in a one-on-one match, and during the bout, she did Andrade's Tranquilo pose in the ring. Wrestling fans immediately understood the reference, as the former US Champion also paid tribute to her last week.

You can check out some of the reactions in a series of tweets below:

asuka_charlotte @imthegoat013 Charlotte and Andrade taking notes from each other Charlotte and Andrade taking notes from each other ✨ https://t.co/gJLPwjsNlm

chey ⚡️ @meloismone i love that andrade and charlotte be doing each others moves/ poses in their matches 🥹 i love that andrade and charlotte be doing each others moves/ poses in their matches 🥹 https://t.co/Slp0LlKNi9

DreHausen ☝🏿☝🏿☝🏿 @_wealth_warrior



Love is love.



Lacey Evans is just not doing it for me.



#wwe Charlotte with the Andrade tribute a few days removed from Andrade's tribute to Charlotte in his match.Love is love.Lacey Evans is just not doing it for me. #wwe smackdown Charlotte with the Andrade tribute a few days removed from Andrade's tribute to Charlotte in his match. Love is love.Lacey Evans is just not doing it for me.#wwe #wwesmackdown

abbi @abbipaperbag andrade did a figure 8 on collision and charlotte did his pose tonight, i love him andrade did a figure 8 on collision and charlotte did his pose tonight, i love him https://t.co/sTDaDdjkc5

gina @soldierboi2013 Charlotte with the nod to Andrade and askua just leaves her shoes in the ring lmfao Charlotte with the nod to Andrade and askua just leaves her shoes in the ring lmfao

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T claims Charlotte Flair will retire from the company in five years

The Queen is one of the biggest female stars in the history of the industry, as she's headlined numerous events and held 14 world titles. She's accomplished what many wrestlers would only dream of achieving in her career. Flair has nearly done it all, and still gives it her all every time she steps in the ring.

Speaking on his Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker T stated that he believes Charlotte Flair could hang up her wrestling boots and leave wrestling in the next five years.

“She’s the star of the show. She knows it. Everybody else knows it. Fall in line. It’s the best thing going today. You don’t have to like it, but you better learn to love it … It’s only fitting. She’s the best at what she does, man. Wrestling is literally going to be something in her rearview mirror in the next five years, just because there’s so much more out there for her right now. And I think she knows that, too. I think she wants more," said Booker.

Charlotte Flair will become a 15-time world champion if she dethrones Asuka on SmackDown next week. She could then get one step closer to become a 17-time world champion.

Do you think Charlotte Flair could dethrone Asuka? Sound off in the comments below!

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes