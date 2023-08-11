Talents think a major WWE format will return in 4 months - Reports

According to a recent report, WWE Superstars believe a major wrestling format will return during a premium live event in the coming four months.

Since Triple H took over the creative steering wheel of the Stamford-based promotion, he has been putting on successful premium live events back-to-back.

Among several shows, one of the best calls that the Chief Content Officer made was adding WarGames to Survivor Series. Late Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes initially introduced the War Games concept in 1987 during WCW days.

World Wrestling Entertainment did not use the format until Triple H revived the match-up at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2017. Similarly, last year on November 26, the 14-time World Champion showcased the concept for the main roster superstars during a premium live event.

Given that the 2022 showdown was a sell-out and crowd-puller, PW Chronicle via Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that talents within WWE think that WarGames will be returning for this year's Survivor Series PLE on November 25.

WWE is reportedly planning surprising twists for this year's Survivor Series

Last year's Survivor Series PLE witnessed The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos & Solo Sikoa) faction in action against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch).

The main event was slightly different than what the WarGames format demanded. HHH replaced the traditional brand vs. brand, five vs. five match-ups, and instead had two factions go up against each other.

As per a recent report by Xero News, it appears that Chief Content Officer is planning another faction warfare for the 2023 Survivor Series.

It will be exciting to see Triple H bring his A game to plan this year's WarGames format with newly formed stables on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

