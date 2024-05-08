Tama Tonga achieved unique feat at WWE Backlash France

Tama Tonga achieved something unique in his in-ring debut at WWE Backlash France last Saturday.

Tonga and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline were supposed to face Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a tag team match. However, the two teams brawled before the bell even rang. Security and other WWE personnel came out to try to break it up until SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis turned it into Street Fight.

Owens was a second away from winning the match for his team when Tanga Loa pulled the referee outside the ring. Loa then attacked KO and Orton with the steel steps. It allowed Sikoa to capitalize and hit the Samoan Spike on Owens for the victory.

According to WWE Stats & Info on X (formerly Twitter), Tama Tonga made history when Nick Aldis changed the match to a Street Fight. Tonga is the third WWE Superstar in history to make his in-ring debut in a Street Fight behind Jesús in 2004 and Dominik Mysterio in 2020.

Expand Tweet

For those who don't remember, Jesús was Carlito's bodyguard during his feud with John Cena. Jesús was the one who took out Cena at a nightclub, but in reality, The Franchise Player had to be written out to film "The Marine." When Cena returned, he faced and defeated Jesús in a Street Fight.

On the other hand, Dominik lost to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020 as part of their storyline involving Buddy Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio.

AJ Styles comments on Tama Tonga's arrival in WWE

Tama Tonga made a name for himself as part of Bullet Club and Guerillas of Destiny at NJPW. Tonga made his way to WWE this year and became a part of The Bloodline under Solo Sikoa's leadership.

Former WWE Champion and Bullet Club leader AJ Styles commented on Tonga's arrival in WWE via SHAK Wrestling:

"He came at the perfect time. He went from sort of the mid-level of a card to the top and I love it for him. He's a good dude, he deserves it. I'm sorry, he doesn't deserve it, we don't deserve anything. He earned that chance to be where he is today. I am so stinking happy for him, so glad he's there. It's awesome," Styles said.

Check out the video below:

Styles and Tonga could cross paths in WWE, as both were drafted to SmackDown. The Phenomenal One also has a history with The Bloodline, so that makes things more interesting moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback