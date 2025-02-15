Tama Tonga reacts after being hit with a Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 15, 2025 05:43 GMT
Solo Sikoa hitting Tama Tonga with the Samoan Spike (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Solo Sikoa hitting Tama Tonga with the Samoan Spike (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Tama Tonga was the victim of a Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa. The former Tribal Chief accidentally hit his Bloodline stablemate during the closing moments of this week's WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Sikoa was confronted backstage by Tonga and Jacob Fatu after his recent return to WWE programming. The Bloodline leader reignited his feud with Cody Rhodes, ambushing him on last week's SmackDown after the main event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On X/Twitter, Tonga reacted to being hit with a Samoan Spike by Sikoa.

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

Check out Tama Tonga's reaction:

Ad

Sikoa's involvement in the Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Fatu, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman might have resulted in a crucial loss for The Samoan Werewolf.

Fatu was on the verge of a historic win, which would have confirmed his spot in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. However, Priest picked up the win after hitting the South of Heaven on Strowman.

Fatu debuted in mid-2024 as Sikoa's Enforcer. He has been loyal to his former Tribal Chief but things have gone downhill since the latter lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on the RAW on Netflix premiere.

Things could implode within The Bloodline in the coming weeks unless Sikoa comes up with a major swerve.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी