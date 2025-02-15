Tama Tonga reacts after being hit with a Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa

Tama Tonga was the victim of a Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa. The former Tribal Chief accidentally hit his Bloodline stablemate during the closing moments of this week's WWE SmackDown.

Sikoa was confronted backstage by Tonga and Jacob Fatu after his recent return to WWE programming. The Bloodline leader reignited his feud with Cody Rhodes, ambushing him on last week's SmackDown after the main event.

On X/Twitter, Tonga reacted to being hit with a Samoan Spike by Sikoa.

Check out Tama Tonga's reaction:

Sikoa's involvement in the Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Fatu, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman might have resulted in a crucial loss for The Samoan Werewolf.

Fatu was on the verge of a historic win, which would have confirmed his spot in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. However, Priest picked up the win after hitting the South of Heaven on Strowman.

Fatu debuted in mid-2024 as Sikoa's Enforcer. He has been loyal to his former Tribal Chief but things have gone downhill since the latter lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on the RAW on Netflix premiere.

Things could implode within The Bloodline in the coming weeks unless Sikoa comes up with a major swerve.

