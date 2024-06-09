Tama Tonga reacts to being named The Bloodline's "Right Hand Man" on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa held an anointment ceremony where he was able to officially add Tonga Loa to The Bloodline, but at the same time it was announced that Tama Tonga would now be seen as the "Right Hand Man."

This is a role that was once held by Jey Uso when Roman Reigns was The Head of the Table before the former left the faction and found a new home on RAW. Tama Tonga has since reacted to being given a new name and shared the post in his Instagram stories.

You can check out his Instagram story by clicking here.

Screengrab of Tama Tonga's Instagram story reacting to his new role

Tama Tonga has only been a member of the faction for two months after he was responsible for attacking Jimmy Uso and kicking him out of the group. Sikoa has since recruited his brother Tonga Loa, who also made his presence known at Backlash France and is now an official member of the faction.

It seems that Solo Sikoa is following Roman Reigns' blueprint by surrounding himself with two loyal brothers and naming one of them as his 'Right Hand Man.'

Is this now The Bloodline 2.0 or is Roman Reigns still in control of the WWE SmackDown stable?

Solo Sikoa has changed the face of The Bloodline since taking control of the faction in the aftermath of WrestleMania XL in April and has made sure that this has now become the most feared group on SmackDown.

It is unclear if Roman Reigns is the one controlling Solo Sikoa at present or if The Tribal Chief was also kicked out of The Bloodline following his loss to Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows earlier this year.

Recently the name 'Bloodline 2.0' has been used to describe the villainous stable and it seems that it could now be the new version of The Bloodline. Only Roman Reigns' return in a few months will determine the future of the group.

