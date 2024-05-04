Tama Tonga receives a message from a legendary Anoa'i family member ahead of WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Tama Tonga has received a message from a legendary family member, his father Haku.

Haku was best known for his time in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He also made appearances in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he competed as Meng. He is a former WWF Tag Team Champion, winning the title with André the Giant.

Following WrestleMania XL, Haku's son, Tama Tonga, debuted in WWE, as the newest member of The Bloodline. He was added to the heel faction by Solo Sikoa. On Instagram, Tonga shared a photo featuring Sikoa, to which Haku reacted with a comment.

Check out a screengrab of Haku's comment on Tonga's Instagram post below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for the 41-year-old star remains to be seen.

AJ Styles commented on Tama Tonga joining WWE

AJ Styles and Tama Tonga were once Bullet Club stablemates in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

While speaking on SHAK Wrestling, Styles was asked about his thoughts regarding Tonga signing with WWE. The Phenomenal One claimed he wanted his former stablemate to sign with the Stamford-based company much earlier.

"Truth be told, I wanted him (Tama Tonga) much earlier than he came, but the timing wasn't right. He came in the perfect time, he went from sort of the mid-level of a card to the top and I love it for him. He's a good dude, he deserves it. I'm sorry, he doesn't deserve it, we don't deserve anything. He earned that chance to be where he is today. I am so stinking happy for him, so glad he's there. It's awesome," AJ Styles said.

At the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in Lyon, France, Tonga will make his television in-ring debut. He will team up with Solo Sikoa for a tag team match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Upon Tonga's debut in the Stamford-based promotion, he attacked Jimmy Uso and kicked him out of The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Tonga and Sikoa will be looking to earn a big victory at Backlash France.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback