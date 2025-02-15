Tama Tonga sends a message aimed at Solo Sikoa after his actions cost Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown

Tama Tonga sent a message aimed at Solo Sikoa after taking a Samoan Spike from the former Tribal Chief. Sikoa and Tonga got involved during Jacob Fatu's Triple Threat Match against Braun Strowman and Damian Priest.

Fatu, Strowman, and Priest took each other to the absolute limit in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on SmackDown. At one point in the match, it did seem that The Samoan Werewolf was about to book his spot in the Men's Chamber Match. However, things took a turn during the match's closing moments, and Priest walked out with the win.

On X, Tonga reacted to a photo of him being hit with the Samoan Spike. The former WWE Tag Team Champion sent a five-word message.

"The camera or the spike?" wrote Tonga.

Check out Tonga's post:

Vince Russo believes Tama Tonga has become an afterthought

Vince Russo isn't pleased with WWE's booking of Tama Tonga. He believes the 42-year-old superstar has become an afterthought.

Speaking on BroDown on Backstage Pass, Russo claimed that WWE is either burying Tonga on purpose or that they don't know how to book him. Russo said:

"If you booked this correctly, he should've meant just as much as Jacob Fatu. But now, Tama Tonga is an afterthought. So, you're either burying the guy on purpose or you don't know what the freak you're doing."

Tonga became a vital part of The Bloodline after joining the faction post-WrestleMania XL. He helped Sikoa kick Jimmy Uso out of the group and eventually became the new Right Hand Man, a role previously assigned to Jey Uso.

He also held the WWE Tag Team Championship with his brother Tonga Loa. Amid Loa and Sikoa's absence from TV, Tonga and Jacob Fatu destroyed every superstar in their path and dominated SmackDown as a duo. However, things could take a major turn after the events on this week's show.

