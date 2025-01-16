Tama Tonga has sent an unexpected message. This could mean huge changes in The Bloodline in WWE.

Tonga has been part of WWE for some time now and has made somewhat of an unorthodox impression during his career in the company over the past year. He's shown a rather crazed side and left fans confused but thoroughly entertained while making strange noises along the way. A fan has now posted a GIF of Tama Tonga from the past, and the star has responded, potentially teasing a huge secret betrayal.

The fan posted a GIF of Tama Tonga throwing a championship away in a hallway. This was before he arrived in WWE. Tonga responded and commented on it, saying, "Shhhhhh" and also, "Yeet."

Given that this is the common phrase used by Jey Uso, some fans have considered that he may be teasing a huge betrayal of Solo Sikoa. The latter was not present on last week's SmackDown, and neither Jacob Fatu nor Tonga referred to him, and went around, uncontrolled, and attacking everyone instead. Given that his loss means that Sikoa is no longer the Tribal Chief, they may no longer be loyal to him.

On the other hand, Tonga could have just said Yeet because he threw the title in the GIF. However, the shushing emoji and quote appears to indicate that there's more to the story.

"Yeet. 🤫Shhhhhhh."

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out if there's been a secret betrayal in The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa is set to return to SmackDown this week - but what will Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga do?

Solo Sikoa is set to be a part of this upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, fans are not certain of the greeting he'll receive from Tonga and Jacob Fatu.

With the rumors of a betrayal coming, Sikoa may need to establish his dominance once again after the incidents of the last few weeks.

The coming weeks will determine the future of his version of The Bloodline.

