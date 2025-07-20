  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Tama Tonga spotted with members of Solo Sikoa's group after officially being removed

Tama Tonga spotted with members of Solo Sikoa's group after officially being removed

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 20, 2025 13:33 GMT
Tama Tonga (left), Solo Sikoa and the MFT (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Tama Tonga (left), Solo Sikoa and the MFT (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Tama Tonga has been absent from WWE television for weeks. He was recently spotted with members of Solo Sikoa's group, The Tonga Twins, and Jacob Fatu.

Ad

Tonga was the first member to join Sikoa's version of The Bloodline. On the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, he attacked Jimmy Uso, helping Sikoa kick out his brother from the group. However, post-Night of Champions 2025, the former Tribal Chief confirmed that his family was complete, without the inclusion of the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

On X, Taahine Tonga, one-half of the Tonga Twins, shared a group photo featuring the Samoans and the Tongans. Tonga was spotted alongside his brothers, Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga, despite not being a part of Sikoa's group. The photo shared by Taahine could potentially be a throwback photo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Can you name all the Tongans ?" wrote Taahine.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Check out the photo shared on X:

Ad

Vince Russo questioned WWE's booking of Solo Sikoa's angle from SmackDown

Solo Sikoa and his group were involved in a car crash on this week's WWE SmackDown. Vince Russo questioned the company's decision not to reveal the footage of Sikoa staging the accident.

Speaking on BroDown, Russo said:

"Why is Solo Sikoa smacking up his own car? [Why didn't we see the camera footage of the actual accident] Why? Why? Of course, that's all in the writing, Mac. That should have been set up. [Solo shown wrecking his own car]. When Solo is in the ring, and then the footage gets shown on the Titantron, and now he gets caught with his hand in the cookie jar. But we never see the footage. Obviously, there was a wrecked car in the back. So, they had to wreck a car. So, you mean to tell me that you actually spent money and wrecked a car and didn’t get footage? Seriously?"
Ad

Sikoa will put the United States Championship on the line against Jacob Fatu at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event in a Steel Cage Match.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications