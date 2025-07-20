Tama Tonga spotted with members of Solo Sikoa's group after officially being removed

Tama Tonga has been absent from WWE television for weeks. He was recently spotted with members of Solo Sikoa's group, The Tonga Twins, and Jacob Fatu.Tonga was the first member to join Sikoa's version of The Bloodline. On the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, he attacked Jimmy Uso, helping Sikoa kick out his brother from the group. However, post-Night of Champions 2025, the former Tribal Chief confirmed that his family was complete, without the inclusion of the former WWE Tag Team Champion.On X, Taahine Tonga, one-half of the Tonga Twins, shared a group photo featuring the Samoans and the Tongans. Tonga was spotted alongside his brothers, Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga, despite not being a part of Sikoa's group. The photo shared by Taahine could potentially be a throwback photo.&quot;Can you name all the Tongans ?&quot; wrote Taahine.Check out the photo shared on X:Vince Russo questioned WWE's booking of Solo Sikoa's angle from SmackDownSolo Sikoa and his group were involved in a car crash on this week's WWE SmackDown. Vince Russo questioned the company's decision not to reveal the footage of Sikoa staging the accident.Speaking on BroDown, Russo said:&quot;Why is Solo Sikoa smacking up his own car? [Why didn't we see the camera footage of the actual accident] Why? Why? Of course, that's all in the writing, Mac. That should have been set up. [Solo shown wrecking his own car]. When Solo is in the ring, and then the footage gets shown on the Titantron, and now he gets caught with his hand in the cookie jar. But we never see the footage. Obviously, there was a wrecked car in the back. So, they had to wreck a car. So, you mean to tell me that you actually spent money and wrecked a car and didn’t get footage? Seriously?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSikoa will put the United States Championship on the line against Jacob Fatu at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event in a Steel Cage Match.