Taya Valkyrie open to working with AEW following WWE release

Taya Valkyrie, one of the biggest free-agent names in women's wrestling in 2022, seems to have some interest in going to All Elite Wrestling.

Taya Valkyrie admitted that she'd like to go to All Elite Wrestling during a recent virtual signing because they're doing something different. She also mentioned that a lot of her friends are already wrestling there.

"Of course, I would go to AEW," Taya Valkyrie said. "I mean, they are doing something different, a lot of my peers and my best friends, my brothers Fenix and Pentagon are over there, so why not? So we'll see what happens."

Taya Valkyrie has a lot of history with IMPACT Wrestling

While it's clear that Taya Valkyrie has some interest in All Elite Wrestling and has been working with AAA in Mexico, there's a lot of history with her former employer at IMPACT Wrestling as well.

Last night, Valkyrie made several posts on social media supporting her friends and the company itself during IMPACT Wrestling's Hardcore Justice pay-per-view.

From all accounts, it seems that Valkyrie left IMPACT on good terms last year, so if she wanted to return to the Knockouts Division, the door should be wide open to allow her to return.

While Valkyrie never reached high milestones in WWE NXT, a fresh start in All Elite Wrestling or a return to IMPACT Wrestling could allow her to re-establish herself as one of the best women's wrestlers in the world.

Wherever Valkyrie decides to work in the United States in 2022, the women's locker room that gets her will only benefit from her joining.

Where do you think Taya Valkyrie goes in 2022? Would you like to see her in All Elite Wrestling? Or should she have another run in IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

