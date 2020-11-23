Team RAW wins the men's WWE Survivor Series elimination match in an unexpected manner

WWE Survivor Series 2020 kicked-off with the men's Traditional elimination match as Team RAW (AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Sheamus, and Riddle) took on Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Otis).

In what was a completely dominating performance, Team RAW came out victorious at WWE Survivor Series 2020 with a clean sweep as Team SmackDown was unable to make any eliminations.

It all started with Seth Rollins sacrificing himself and becoming the first elimination with Sheamus pinning him. Following that, Kevin Owens and King Corbin got eliminated in quick succession by AJ Styles and Matt Riddle respectively.

Otis showed some fight but was taken out by Braun Strowman. With a 5-on-1 disadvantage, Jey Uso tried to shake things up but was eliminated by Keith Lee, finishing Team RAW's clean sweep at WWE Survivor Series 2020.

What could be the fallout of this match after WWE Survivor Series?

There were several talking points throughout this match at WWE Survivor Series as Team RAW completely annihilated Team SmackDown. All five men could be in contention for some gold in the near future.

As for SmackDown, there would be "consequences" for Jey Uso for being unable to win the match for his team. It would also be interesting to see how Team SmackDown reacts to Seth Rollins sacrificing himself at WWE Survivor Series 2020.