Ted DiBiase's son pleads guilty to fraud in the largest Public Embezzlement Case in state history

"The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase's son Brett DiBiase has pleaded guilty to creating fraudulent statements in what has been labeled as Mississippi's largest public embezzlement case.

Brett was one of the six people arrested in February in connection with the case. DiBiase and a few others were charged with conspiring to defraud the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

As revealed by WLBT, the former third-generation developmental wrestler made many false and fraudulent claims to receive a payment of $48,000 as the business Restore2, LLC.

The findings of the investigations revealed that DiBiase was paid money to facilitate classes about drug abuse. However, DiBiase never had the classes as he was instead at a luxury rehab facility in Malibu, California, being treated for opiate abuse.

Former DHS workers were accused of creating invoices for DiBiase's payments. DiBiase has also been charged with helping to cover up the payments by forging ledgers, invoices, books, and documents. DiBiase was just one of the several accused in the massive embezzlement scandal as the six people involved in the case attempted to misappropriate more than $4 Million of government money.

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White released the following statement:

"My staff and I applaud the work of District Attorney Owens and his team for their work on this case. This felony plea represents another important step forward in achieving justice for the taxpayers and the other victims of this scheme."

Reporter Anna Wolfe of Mississipi today shared details of Brett DiBiase's plea. As Brett DiBiase pleaded guilty to fraud, the conspiracy charge was dropped. He will also assist the state in the remaining cases. DiBiase also agreed to pay back restitution for the money he received, with a $5,000 payment already been made.

It should also be noted that DiBiase's sentencing has been delayed.

Brett DiBiase is pleading guilty to making fraudulent statements. He is the former pro wrestler charged within what @MSStateAuditor calls the largest public embezzlement case in state history. His luxury drug rehab stay was allegedly paid for with #TANF welfare dollars. The charge deals with $48,000 he received under a contract with @MS_DHS for work he didn't complete. In pleading guilty to fraud, conspiracy charge is dropped. He's agreed to help the state in its remaining cases. Sentencing delayed. He also presented $5k in restitution today. I wish I could say that's $5,000 welfare dollars (out of up to $94 million in questionable purchases) returned today, but in Mississippi, restitution payments go first to pay off court costs before the money is paid to victims.

Brett DiBiase's WWE stint

Brett DiBiase was a former WWE Developmental talent in FCW between 2008 and 2011. Brett held the FCW Tag Team Championship with Curtis Axel, and the duo was collectively known as The Forgotten Sons in FCW. DiBiase retired from in-ring competition due to recurring knee issues many years ago. Brett DiBiase is the younger brother of Ted DiBiase Jr., and they both inducted their father into the WWE Hall of Fame in March 2010.