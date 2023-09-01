Ted DiBiase Sr. names the only WWE star he disliked in real life

Ted DiBiase Sr. was one of WWE's top stars in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The Hall of Famer got along with almost everyone in the company during his in-ring days, with the exception of The Ultimate Warrior.

It is well known that Warrior could be difficult to deal with behind the scenes. The former WWE Champion famously threatened to no-show SummerSlam 1991 if Vince McMahon did not pay him more money. Many opponents have also accused him of being careless in the ring.

On Everybody's Got A Pod, DiBiase Sr. revealed that Warrior is the only person he disliked in the wrestling business:

"If there is that one guy that I had an issue with, it was The Ultimate Warrior because, quite frankly, I think he got a break he didn't deserve. He didn't respect wrestling, he didn't grow up in wrestling, and he had one thing going for him: a good body." [8:37 – 8:58]

Ted DiBiase Sr. and The Ultimate Warrior shared the ring more than a dozen times between 1989 and 1992. One of their most notable matches came at The Main Event IV, where Warrior defeated his rival via disqualification to retain the WWE Championship.

Ted DiBiase Sr. on The Ultimate Warrior's promos

In the 1980s, WWE's larger-than-life personalities cut unique promos to stand out from the rest of the roster. While many enjoyed The Ultimate Warrior's eccentric style on the microphone, others felt his wild promos did not make much sense.

Ted DiBiase Sr., also known as The Million Dollar Man, was not a fan of Warrior's outlandish approach to trash-talking:

"If you go back and listen to any of the interviews he did, when he got through, I would look at somebody and go, 'What the hell did he just say?' There's other guys that I worked with that got a break, but they're good people and they were appreciative of, 'I'm gonna help get you over. We're gonna have a match tonight and I'm gonna help make you a star.'" [8:59 – 9:30]

On April 8, 2014, Warrior passed away at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack. He received an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame three days earlier.

