Teddy Long admits he doesn't fully approve of Seth Rollins' comments against WWE legend (Exclusive)

Teddy Long has mixed feelings about the recent comments that Seth Rollins made in an interview that went viral. He indirectly admitted to not fully approving of the comments made.

On an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked veteran Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long about the recent controversy surrounding Hulk Hogan - particularly the comments made by The Undertaker and Seth Rollins, both of whom stated their approval at Hogan getting booed by the Los Angeles crowd on the January 6, episode of RAW.

Teddy Long indirectly revealed that he doesn't fully agree with how open Seth Rollins was about his disdain for Hulk Hogan. While stating that the comments made by Rollins made him shake his head, Teddy Long also acknowledged that he is fully aware of the difference in the current era from the ones gone by:

"I just listen to these things these guys say and I just shake my head, man. I didn't know Seth Rollins felt that way about [Hulk] Hogan. But like I said, things start to come out. It's a different time and era, and guys aren't really holding back. They're letting you know how they feel. So we'll just have to wait and see what happens." (5:54-6:16)

You can watch the full video below:

The full context of Seth Rollins' comments against Hulk Hogan

There have been jokes on social media that the hatred towards Hulk Hogan has united even the most bitter rivals, CM Punk and Seth Rollins. As we provided Teddy Long's response to Rollins' comments, it's best if you read what The Visionary said in full.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, the former World Heavyweight Champion didn't hold back on how he felt about Hogan getting booed on the RAW on Netflix Premiere:

"I am all for people getting what they deserve. That's how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed on. If you are getting booed by the masses, there's a reason for it. I don't know if Hulk fully understands the scope, but people get what they deserve. I'm happy to see it. I love to see it. I said this before about the Hulkster. He's the guy that got me into this industry as far as love for professional wrestling. I'll never take that away from him. What he's done for our business, I'll never take that away from him but I do think there's some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn't yet. Maybe when he finally figures that out, he might be able to move forward with our fans," he said.

There have been several instances in the last few years when the WWE locker room's feelings towards Hulk Hogan have been shown. One such example is Kofi Kingston's response to Hogan getting reinstated in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 following a three-year suspension. He said that he nor his New Day brothers Big E & Xavier Woods would be associating with Hogan until he made genuine efforts to apologize and make things right.

Expand Tweet

Despite it being public knowledge that Hogan apologized backstage, the sentiment seems to be unchanged. Mark Henry also admitted that black wrestlers in WWE are "50-50" when it comes to embracing Hogan.

