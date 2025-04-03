Teddy Long admits WWE may have been right to release 40-year-old star despite character change (Exclusive)

Teddy Long made a comment that might cause a debate among WWE fans. He admitted that the sports entertainment juggernaut may have been right to release a 40-year-old star despite a major character change.

Ad

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked wrestling legends Bill Apter and Teddy Long about their thoughts on Baron Corbin's release. The 40-year-old star's release from WWE was a huge surprise as he had reinvented himself in NXT.

Because of the several gimmick changes that Corbin underwent, Long told Davis and Apter that the release of Corbin may have been the right call by WWE:

Ad

Trending

"Everything they gave him, it didn't work. If it's not working, they're not going to keep putting you out on TV if you're not doing nothing. Everything he did didn't work. I don't know whether they wrote the [wrong] stuff for him or they gave him the right character, I don't know, sometimes it could be the individual himself. It might have been Baron Corbin." (2:36-3:00)

Ad

Watch the full episode below:

Ad

Baron Corbin has a different view from Teddy Long on why he was released

Baron Corbin has a different take from what Teddy Long said. While speaking to Ariel Helwani in a recent interview, The Lone Wolf said that he believes there was somebody internally within WWE who was responsible for his release:

"I also don't know why or where it went south. I never gave a reason. I actually enjoyed this person. A lot of people have ulterior motives in this world, and they will be fake to your face. You have to be able to separate them. Sometimes, I will give people the benefit of the doubt. I think I gave it to them a few too many times, and I should have watched myself maybe better around them."

Ad

It's quite a stunning allegation to make, but if it's true, it won't be the first (and likely not the last) time that something like this has happened. It's an unfortunate side effect of having a company as massive as WWE.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback