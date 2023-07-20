Teddy Long believes WWE might never bring 40-year-old star back (Exclusive)

Teddy Long doesn't think WWE would be interested in bringing back Heath Slater, considering the promotion already has a stacked roster of talented performers.

A couple of weeks back, Slater, who currently works for IMPACT Wrestling, expressed his interest in returning to WWE for one final run. The 40-year-old worked for the global juggernaut from 2006 to 2020, where he became a multi-time tag team champion. He was released in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, host Mac Davis quizzed Teddy Long about the chances of WWE bringing back Heath Slater. The wrestling legend believes since the promotion already has several young and talented performers, he doesn't feel Slater would fit in anymore.

"Well, I don't know.That I can't answer either because if he [Heath Slater] went back there, I don't know how WWE was seeing him now. I don't know how they would really wanna use him if they did bring him back. I mean this business is moving so fast now, and things have certainly changed over the years."

He continued:

"I think the talent that they have in WWE, lotfof great young talent. I mean really great young guys that are really busting their b*tts each and every week on that TV performing. To me, so I'm just speaking personally, I just don't think Heath Slater has anywhere to fit in there. I mean, he could, you never know," said Teddy Long. [5:31 - 6:05]

Check out the full video below:

Heath Slater once got a haircut without WWE's permission

A few months back, in an interview, Heath Slater recalled the time when he got rid of his long hair without seeking WWE's permission.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion mentioned that he apologized to Vince McMahon for taking the step and explained that his long hair look had run its course.

"I just straight up told him. I said, 'Vince, I was done with the long hair. I had it for years. It ran its course. I just want something different.' I guess he understood. He was like, 'You ever do anything drastic like that again, you gotta let me know first.' I said, 'Yeah, totally, sorry, my bad,'" said Heath Slater.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Sportskeeda wishes a very Happy Birthday to multiple time pic.twitter.com/s1qGGqbUlU It's the birthday of The One Man Band, BABYYYY!!!Sportskeeda wishes a very Happy Birthday to multiple time #WWE Tag Team Champion and an integral member of The Nexus, Heath Slater! 🥳

Following his release in April 2020, Heath Slater made a surprise one-off appearance on the July 6, 2020, episode of RAW. He wrestled and lost to his former 3MB stablemate, Drew McIntyre, on the show.

Do you think Heath Slater has a place in the global juggernaut's roster? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.