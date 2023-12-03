Teddy Long on the incredible move Triple H and WWE are planning for 8-time Tag Team Champion (Exclusive)

Teddy Long, like most wrestling fans, knows that Triple H and WWE are doing something right in 2023. Amidst the hottest period that WWE has had in years, the Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on an interesting new feud on RAW.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long and wrestling legend Bill Apter about their thoughts on the Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura feud.

Mac Davis said that since he doesn't see Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura happening at WrestleMania, he asked Teddy Long where that leaves it all. The Hall of Famer agreed with that sentiment but said that they simply don't know. He said that the main roster creative team led by Triple H seems to be trying something new with this feud to see what sticks:

"We don't really know. I think right now, the time is right to try things that are brand new to see if they work so you don't keep going back to the same old stuff, trying to rehash guys. Let's do something new. If it doesn't work, you move on. So that's what I think they're trying to do now - new things." (1:26-1:41)

What did Triple H say about Jade Cargill's "delayed" WWE debut?

One of the big signings that WWE has made this year has been Jade Cargill, who was quietly removed from television despite making a few appearances.

In the post-Survivor Series Press Conference, Triple H said that they aren't rushing Jade Cargill's debut, and WWE is ensuring that she is 100% ready to make an inevitably big splash:

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

The Game was seen shaking hands with Cargill backstage before Fastlane 2023.

