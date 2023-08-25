Teddy Long insists that WWE won't put the World Title on popular 18-time Champion (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is insistent that a certain 18-time champion isn't going to become a World Champion anytime soon. The star in question is Shinsuke Nakamura.

Long appeared on The Wrestling Time Machine along with Bill Apter and host Mac Davis. He said that he doesn't think Shinsuke Nakamura, who is an 18-time Champion in NJPW and WWE, will become World Champion anytime soon despite being a challenger for one.

The former SmackDown General Manager said that you don't build careers with World Titles and that it's meant for already-established stars. He praised The King of Strong Style but said that he can only see it happening if WWE is touring Japan:

"You don't build careers with the World titles. I mean, Nakamura - great athlete, a great wrestler. The only way I see him winning is if there's a tour coming up in Japan. That's the only way I see that. It doesn't work like that. You can't put a World title on someone to build their career. Their career has to be built. Because you are now the guy who has to sell tickets. I look at it that way." (2:25-2:57)

Teddy Long thinks Chad Gable can become a star even in defeat

Another superstar whom Teddy Long was full of praise for was Chad Gable - who is coming off an incredible countout win over Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Despite not winning the title and the possibility that he won't win it anytime soon, Teddy Long agreed with Bill Apter when he said that Gable losing isn't necessarily a bad thing:

"That's what I tell people all the time man. Sometimes when you lose a match it doesn't kill you for real. Sometimes it might help you a little bit, you know what I mean? It makes your story mean more. It makes somebody want to see you the next time you go for your rematch. So being beat, a lot of guys think that it'll kill their career. If you're going to win them all how are you going to...it doesn't make any sense, some of the thinking from these guys." (14:33-15:03)

Ultimately, the question of losing is all about the timing of it. If a superstar has incredible momentum and a single loss could derail a career-changing moment, then it's justified to get frustrated.

