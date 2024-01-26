Teddy Long reacts to The Undertaker possibly returning for one more match at WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

It's that time of the year again when speculation of The Undertaker's in-ring return do the rounds. The latest health update on Undertaker sounds incredibly promising, and Teddy Long shared his thoughts on potentially seeing The Deadman back in action.

During a recent podcast episode, Mike Chioda shared some new details on the Undertaker's physical condition, claiming that he expects the WWE Hall of Famer to have one more match.

The Road to WrestleMania commences at the Royal Rumble, and it would be foolish to disregard a comeback of The Undertaker, especially considering WWE's recent track record of delivering surprises.

For most of his highly acclaimed stint as SmackDown's General Manager, Teddy Long was known for booking superstars in one-on-one matches with The Undertaker.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long admitted that if The Undertaker plans to return, it should be in a coherent story.

The WWE legend also addressed Undertaker healing from the injuries he'd accumulated through the years and wondered whether the 58-year-old would want to enter the squared circle again. Teddy Long had the following to say:

"I still agree with the story. I definitely need that. But we've just got to wait and see whether 'Taker is up for that. You know what I mean? He has been out of action for a little while. His body has healed up now, and I'm sure he feels 100% better than he did. So, you've got to wonder, 'Do I want to go back into this pain, or how I want to do it?'" [03:00 - 03:30]

Teddy Long would be happy even if The Undertaker made a non-wrestling appearance at WrestleMania 40

Mark Calaway's last match was the cinematic masterpiece against AJ Styles from WrestleMania 36. Since then, the iconic superstar has officially retired, been given a rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, and sporadically appeared on TV.

Fans were left shocked when he made his first NXT appearance recently, and many wouldn't mind seeing him in a similar role at WrestleMania, including Teddy Long.

Whether Undertaker makes up his mind about wrestling again, Long hoped the former world champion would have a promo segment in Philadelphia.

"I think he is the guy who has to make up his own mind, but I think in my own mind, just him making an appearance would be enough for me. When you hear that dong, he steps out there, and maybe he gives a little bit of a promo or a tease or something." [03:31 - 03:48]

The streak no longer exists, and it has been years since his last official match, but The Undertaker is still a massive name.

The Deadman being at WrestleMania will boost the show's star power, but a return match could produce one of the greatest moments ever.

Would you like to see it happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

