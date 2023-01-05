Teddy Long recalls former WWE manager being fired for going into the business for himself (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently recalled WWE firing Abraham Washington after he made some controversial remarks on TV.

For those unaware, Washington acted as an on-screen manager for WWE from 2009-2012. He first performed on the developmental brand FCW, following which he appeared in the short-lived revival of ECW and, eventually, RAW.

However, Washington's career came to a halt in 2012 when he made insensitive remarks about the much-publicized Kobe Bryant sexual assault case on commentary. A few days later, he was released from WWE.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long mentioned Abraham's name among those who faced the consequences of going into the business for themselves.

"Well, there were a lot of guys....well, not a whole lot; I mean, I think I saw Abraham Washington one time. He was a manager there, and I think he went out on TV and said some stuff out that he came up with, and it wasn't written. So not long after that, he was fired," said Teddy Long. (8:20 - 8:40)

Teddy Long is not a fan of Ronda Rousey's work in WWE

Elsewhere in the video, Teddy Long didn't hesitate to blast Ronda Rousey, saying she was among those who went into the business for themselves.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes Rousey didn't care about the wrestling business or the art of pro wrestling. Though Long mentioned that the former SmackDown Champion was great in real life, he feels she wasn't cut out for the industry.

"I'm glad that you brought that up cause that's how exactly I feel. I don't think she cares anything about our business. I don't think she takes professional wrestling seriously. I think with her, it's all about Ronda Rousey. She's one of the people who'll go into the business for themselves. So like I said, great person, but this business is different. You gotta take it real seriously," said Teddy Long. (20:10 - 20:34)

The Baddest Woman on the Planet lost her SmackDown Women's Title to a returning Charlotte Flair on last week's episode of SmackDown.

