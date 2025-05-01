Teddy Long says 35-year-old RAW star will need to wait for another big push (Exclusive)

Teddy Long thinks that a certain 35-year-old RAW superstar will need to wait for another big push to come her way, and he elaborated on the complexity of her situation.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis addressed Bayley's surprising recent comments, where she admitted that she wasn't on the level of her fellow Horsewomen, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Teddy Long said that there wasn't anything that Bayley was missing, but pointed to the fact that she had received big pushes multiple times over her tenure. He believes that she's going to have to wait her turn again:

"I don't think anything is missing from Bayley. You've got to look at it like this - Bayley's been there for a minute, right? She's also had the rocket on her back. Maybe Bayley's mind is made up, maybe WWE's mind isn't made up. So Bayley's going to have to wait and see how they're going to use her, or what they want to do with her now." (2:08-2:33)

You can watch the full video below:

Teddy Long had an interesting comment about the possible direction of WWE

One of the directions that many felt WWE could be going in is one where bloodshed becomes an occurrence on television. We certainly saw that in the build-up to WrestleMania 41, with Gunther busting Jimmy Uso open, adding heat to his feud against Jey Uso. Teddy Long recommended that WWE move forward with caution.

Expand Tweet

On a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that it's important not to overdo spots involving blood, and elaborated on his reasoning:

"I don't think with WWE if they're gonna have some brutal matches loaded with blood, they're gonna save that and make that mean something. That would be for a major show, WrestleMania or SummerSlam, or something like that. I don't see any sense in doing it on TV. I'd tease it maybe on TV, give them a little tease, and then when they saw the real thing, it'll be pay-per-view," he added. [5:10 - 5:43]

It seems like WWE is taking the approach that Long had in mind. While the Jimmy Uso situation was certainly an exception, it looks unlikely that we're going to see such spots regularly.

Triple H stated that WWE didn't intend to create another Attitude Era on Netflix. While the target Gen-Z audience comprises of many adults in the workforce, younger children and families are still a priority for WWE.

The reasoning behind this is that fandom created in childhood can translate into loyal fans as they become adults. While many children eventually stop watching wrestling, the ones that stick around tend to be loyal long-term viewers and subsequently, customers for WWE.

This is a common strategy done by many global juggernaut corporations.

