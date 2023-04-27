Teddy Long says 42-year-old WWE Superstar "was always a great guy to work with" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently opened up about working with The Miz and John Morrison during his time in the promotion.

The A-Lister broke into the wrestling business after participating in the fourth season of WWE's reality show, Tough Enough. Though he didn't have it easy on the main roster initially, his alliance with John Morrison turned things around.

The Miz and Morrison's pairing became an instant hit with fans, as much as WWE reunited the duo in 2020 during the latter's second run with the company. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said he enjoyed working with both The Miz and John Morrison.

Long recalled meeting The A-Lister when he hadn't even made it to the main roster and was learning the ropes down in Deep South Wrestling.

"Oh yeah, man, I had a great time with both of them. In fact, I had the chance to meet The Miz way before I met John Morrison. The Miz came up through Tough Enough, and also he went to the school of Deep South (Wrestling). So basically, that's where he got all of his training. And then he got up to the big card on RAW and SmackDown. So The Miz was always a great guy to work with," said Teddy Long. (2:54 - 3:16)

The Miz wants to see John Morrison back in WWE

Though their reunion in 2020 might have been short-lived, The Miz and John Morrison's chemistry struck a chord with fans.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of WrestleMania 39, the 42-year-old said he would love to see Morrison return to the global juggernaut down the line. The Miz recalled how he had learned a lot from John Morrison, saying both try to push each other out of their comfort zones to try out different stuff.

"I'd love it. He taught me the most out of everyone in WWE when we first started. Nobody wanted to give me a chance, but we just clicked. We had this immense amount of chemistry. Like he gets me to do things that I normally wouldn't do. Like we did rap videos, I don't rap! When he came up to me and goes, 'hey, let's do an 80s ballad music video.' I said I couldn't sing, and he says neither can I, but let's try. And we did. And it was pretty great, at least in my mind," said The Miz.

With John Morrison recently making his boxing debut, it remains to be seen if he would be willing to return to WWE for a third run with the company.

