Teddy Long says 52-year-old legend has always stayed relevant even after losing many matches

Teddy Long has a lot of love for 52-year-old wrestling legend Chris Jericho. There has seemingly been nobody in wrestling who has reinvented themselves to the level that Jericho has. This is perhaps why he is still so relevant today. The former SmackDown general manager recently praised Jericho and his ability to remain over with the audience.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long questions sent by fans. One of the questions was about the Hall of Famer giving one-word responses when hearing a name.

While they stopped in between, Mac Davis pointed out Chris Jericho's unique ability to reinvent himself through the years. Teddy Long followed up, saying that it doesn't matter when Jericho loses because he always finds a way to get his heat back:

"That's when you're a professional, and you know how to work. Chris Jericho, I love him to death. He's one of the guys who (...) you can take Chris Jericho and beat him right in the middle, clean, you don't have to screw him, no kind of way. Then he'll get right back up and get his heat back and the people will forget that he has ever been beat. But you got to be a pro if you know what I mean." (8:49 - 9:12)

Teddy Long was full of praise for another superstar recently

Teddy Long was full of praise for another superstar who is seemingly set to reach legend status if he hasn't already - The Miz. The A-Lister is arguably one of WWE's biggest overachievers ever, and the former SmackDown GM spoke about him earlier, revealing that he met The Miz before he even got called up to the main roster:

"Oh yeah, man, I had a great time with both of them. In fact, I had the chance to meet The Miz way before I met John Morrison. The Miz came up through Tough Enough, and also he went to the school of Deep South [Wrestling]. So basically, that's where he got all of his training. And then he got up to the big card on RAW and SmackDown. So The Miz was always a great guy to work with," said Teddy Long. (2:54 - 3:16)

It seems like people only ever have good things to say about working with The Miz.

