Teddy Long thinks female star who faced Seth Rollins should have stayed in WWE instead of leaving (Exclusive)

There aren't many women who faced Seth Rollins. Correct that - there aren't any female stars who have stood across the ring in a match against Seth Rollins - except one. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks that she should have stayed with the company instead of leaving.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long and veteran journalist Bill Apter were asked by host Mac Davis about his thoughts on Lacey Evans leaving WWE. Evans teamed up with Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules 2019 to face the duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Bill Apter speculated that Evans' WWE departure was partly creative frustration and partly her being fed up with negativity from fans online:

"So much of the stuff she [Lacey Evans] read about the stuff on the internet about herself...there was so much negativity. Anybody would get fed up with stuff like that so I think it's partially the storylines and I also think it might be the response from fans for that storyline." (5:26-5:47)

Teddy Long, on the other hand, said that she should have stayed in WWE and proved fans wrong instead of leaving the company:

"Some people might take it to heart and let some of that stuff fans say get next to them. But that's not how you defeat the fans - by leaving WWE because you can't take any more of that ridicule or whatever. I think you stay in WWE and prove to the fans that all the stuff they were saying was totally a lie and they were wrong. So you got to learn how to play this game. This is a game here. And Lacey [Evans], you know, she's been around for a while but the fans got to her man and that's not how you beat the fans. If she took advice from the fans, then this time, the fans won." (5:49-6:31)

Seth Rollins was in tears after fans' tribute to Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins put out an emotional post on social media after the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt.

The World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was in tears after fans' tribute to Bray Wyatt, cutting a heartfelt promo stating that he will always associate the fireflies with the late WWE star.

The two unfortunately were involved in the most criticized Hell in a Cell match in history, during their brief rivalry in 2019 over the Universal Championship. Wyatt eventually dethroned Rollins in a Last Man Standing Match in Saudi Arabia.

