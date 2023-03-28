Teddy Long is unsure if 49-year-old WWE legend will win at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently sat down with wrestling legend Bill Apter on The Wrestling Time Machine to preview WrestleMania 39 and some of the big matches. While he wasn't decisive about every match, there is one match in particular that he is completely indecisive about.

We are referring to the Hell in a Cell match between the 49-year-old legend Edge and "The Demon" Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39. It is expected to be the culmination of their feud and the conclusion of Edge's story arc with The Judgment Day.

Teddy Long was full of praise for Finn Balor and Edge, but ultimately felt that the match was too close to call:

"Well, I think that one's going to be too close to call. You've got Edge and Finn Balor. These two guys are certainly in their own backyard. You know Edge has done table matches, ladder matches - you can remember him back in the day with Christian and Gangrel [The Brood]. He knows the ins and outs of these tough matches. Finn Balor, he's been on that road too, but he just doesn't have the experience that Edge has. Finn can go, so this is another one that I think is going to be too close to call too." (3:38-4:05)

Teddy Long was directly involved with Edge - who was a crucial figure on SmackDown in the early part of WWE's PG Era. When asked about Edge's importance on SmackDown, Long said:

"Very important. He was involved in a lot of things there. I was involved with him and Vickie Guerrero and stuff. What a nice guy to work with, just a tremendous, beautiful guy to work with. I love Edge. And we still talk too. What a great guy." (4:12-4:33)

You can watch the full video below:

Teddy Long heaped praise on Edge and Beth Phoenix

Overall, the former SmackDown General Manager seems to adore the Rated-R Superstar behind the scenes.

In a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive earlier this year, Teddy Long revealed how he bonded with Edge and heaped praise on him and his wife Beth Phoenix:

"Yeah, she's a great person. I first had the chance to meet her when she was in OVW, and she tagged with a lot of other divas. Beth was always super nice. When I found that she and Edge, me and Edge were real good friends because Edge was a dog lover like me. Edge had a dog named Brady, and we always used to talk about him," said Teddy Long.

Would you like to see Teddy return to WWE TV someday? Let us know in the comments section below!

