"Tell me what is not entertaining about Elias?" - Hall of Famers slam WWE for releasing 35-year-old without giving him a shot

Elias was one of the talents released by WWE in the last few days. Despite not being part of any substantial storyline in recent times, he was a popular name among the masses.

Notably, he worked two WrestleMania segments opposite John Cena in 2018 and 2019. Best known for his skills with the guitar and cutting promos, Elias was a household name who was featured in several high-profile moments over the years with top stars.

Speaking about his WWE release on Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry felt the global juggernaut didn't do right by The Drifter:

"I mean, Elias?" Bully Ray began. "In a company called World Wrestling ENTERTAINMENT, tell me what is not entertaining about Elias?" [5:56-6:18]

Henry added he was in shock, then stated that Elias is the biggest name to be released by the company:

"Elias was never given the opportunity to just, you know, everytime he got ready to play, as a gimmick to interrupt, to distract, or detract, his talent. He created that. He taught himself how to play the guitar. By the end of it, he got pretty good at it." [6:24-6:56]

Elias reflects on his WWE career following release

For a brief while in 2022, Elias returned to WWE television as his twin brother, Ezekiel. He entered a rivalry with Kevin Owens, which culminated in a premium live event match.

At Hell in a Cell, The Prizefighter defeated Ezekiel in the 9-minute contest. The latter reverted to his guitar-swinging ways not long after, teasing an alliance with Matt Riddle in late 2022. However, that did not ultimately pan out. He posted on Twitter following his release from the Stamford-based promotion on September 21, 2023, after months of inactivity:

"From Drifting onto the scene.. To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker.. To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias.. A #1 iTunes Album [and] To being my own younger brother (ZEKE) while traveling the world.. It's been a blast. God is Good!"

Despite being part of the company for nearly a decade, Elias never won any major championships aside from the now-retired 24/7 title. It remains to be seen if he will sign with another wrestling promotion.

