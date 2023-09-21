Elias posts heartfelt tweet reacting to his WWE release

WWE has seen a round of talent cuts following Endeavor's acquisition, with Elias being one of the names released from his contract. After the news broke out, the 35-year-old star took to social media to address his fans.

Elias had been a regular feature on WWE programming at one point and became a massively popular act for the fans in attendance. He managed to get huge reactions from the crowd, with his 'traveling musician gimmick' gaining major steam along with a briefly comical stint of being his brother. However, Elias had been absent from TV for quite a while, with his contract status being unclear.

The Drifter posted a heartfelt tweet following his release and recounted several great experiences during his time working with WWE. Elias mentioned getting to share the ring with The Undertaker and John Cena at WrestleMania, along with pretending to be his own gimmick brother, Zeke.

"From Drifting onto the scene.. To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker.. To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias.. A #1 ITunes Album & To being my own younger brother (ZEKE) while traveling the world..It’s been a blast. God is Good!" Elias wrote.

Even though the Drifter's time has come to an end with the company, it could open the door to many incredible opportunities for him as well. We here at Sportskeeda would like to wish Elias the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Aside from Elias, WWE has released several other stars as well

It's been a busy and sad day in the office for people working with the Stamford-based promotion following the talent cuts. The company's sale to Endeavor seemingly opened an evaluation for WWE's talent, leading to some unfortunate releases.

Stars such as Mustafa Ali, Emma, Riddick Moss, among others, have all been released from their contracts. Reports also came out revealing that some WWE veterans weren't safe from having their names join the list of releases, such as Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin.

It's not confirmed as of yet if there are more releases to happen soon or if these names are the only ones on the list, for now. We'll be sure to keep you posted on further updates on this situation as it develops.

What is your take on these releases so far? Do you feel WWE made the wrong call with any of the stars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

