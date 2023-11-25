"Tensions are running high ahead of War Games" - WWE authority figure suggests wild atmosphere backstage

WWE Survivor Series is slated to have two WarGames matches. Superstars from RAW and SmackDown are one night away from possibly their biggest fights of the year, and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis seems to be ready for anything to come.

Survivor Series will see two WarGames bouts take place. One of them will pit Damage CTRL against the team of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi. The second match of the same format will see The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre face the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and the returning Randy Orton.

The WWE Universe is a day away from witnessing a potentially great PLE. The emotions are high not only among the fans but also among the superstars. Hours before SmackDown airs, Nick Aldis took to his social media handle to let the fans know about the atmosphere backstage:

"Tonight on @FS1 it's the final #SmackDown before #SurvivorSeries! Tensions are running high ahead of War Games; something tells me I'll need a few cups of coffee before this day is through..."

Why did WWE not keep Randy Orton a surprise for his WarGames match at Survivor Series?

Moments before RAW went off the air this past Monday, Cody Rhodes revealed the final member of his team to be Randy Orton. The crowd went wild when they heard about The Viper's return, as the last time they saw him was in May 2022.

According to a recent report, Rhodes name-dropping his former Legacy stablemate was all part of a plan and done for a reason. The report stated that WWE wanted to ensure the fans don't expect to see CM Punk as the final member of Cody's team, given that there is heavy speculation on him returning at the PLE.

Whether CM Punk ultimately returns to the company remains to be seen, but for now, fans will be ecstatic to see The Viper's long-anticipated comeback.