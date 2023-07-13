"Terrible decision to strip him," "Seems unfair" - WWE Universe looks back on The Bloodline member's first championship reign

The recent Civil War between the Bloodline has gotten the WWE Universe to relook at some of the turning points in the careers of the faction's members.
The rift between the Bloodline started at Night of Champions when Jimmy Uso decked Roman Reigns with two Superkicks leading to Reigns and Solo Sikoa losing a tag team match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. In the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank, Jey also turned on the Tribal Chief, leading to a massive match at the premium live event in London, where he pinned Roman.
Some fans on Twitter recently spoke about Solo Sikoa's first title reign in NXT. He won the North American Championship on the September 13, 2022, episode of the show after defeating then-champion Carmelo Hayes.
He then defended the belt on SmackDown against Madcap Moss. However, The Enforcer had to relinquish the title a week later due to his commitments with The Bloodline on the main roster.
Some fans felt it was unfair for Solo to drop the title just after winning it.
Solo Sikoa's loyalty is being tested in The Bloodline's latest chapter
In the current Bloodline saga, Solo Sikoa has been a focal point where his brothers have been battling his Tribal Chief.
This past week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief was part of a trial. Reigns pretended to accept the error of his ways and sided with his cousins only to low-blow Jey. Solo and Roman then laid the beatdown on the twins to the point where Jimmy had to be taken to a medical facility.
Later in the evening, Jey Uso was out to seek revenge and landed some stiff chair shots on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The star clarified that he wanted Roman in a one-on-one encounter to make him pay for his crimes against the family.
What are your thoughts on the latest chapter of the Bloodline saga? Let us know in the comments section below.
What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here