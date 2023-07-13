"Terrible decision to strip him," "Seems unfair" - WWE Universe looks back on The Bloodline member's first championship reign

The recent Civil War between the Bloodline has gotten the WWE Universe to relook at some of the turning points in the careers of the faction's members.

The rift between the Bloodline started at Night of Champions when Jimmy Uso decked Roman Reigns with two Superkicks leading to Reigns and Solo Sikoa losing a tag team match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. In the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank, Jey also turned on the Tribal Chief, leading to a massive match at the premium live event in London, where he pinned Roman.

Some fans on Twitter recently spoke about Solo Sikoa's first title reign in NXT. He won the North American Championship on the September 13, 2022, episode of the show after defeating then-champion Carmelo Hayes.

He then defended the belt on SmackDown against Madcap Moss. However, The Enforcer had to relinquish the title a week later due to his commitments with The Bloodline on the main roster.

kendallwrestling (-_•) @407_kendall



Solo sikoa only had this for a week I completely forgot this even happenedSolo sikoa only had this for a week I completely forgot this even happened 💀Solo sikoa only had this for a week https://t.co/AWc0GNVYZ6

Some fans felt it was unfair for Solo to drop the title just after winning it.

coolsquidgaming @Coolsquidgaming @407_kendall Why make him North American champion if you planned to take it away from it kind of seems unfair to Sikoa @407_kendall Why make him North American champion if you planned to take it away from it kind of seems unfair to Sikoa

Lontae Uce ☝🏾 @Lontae3x @407_kendall Terrible decision to strip him of this. All the Bloodline had gold smh @407_kendall Terrible decision to strip him of this. All the Bloodline had gold smh

Devin Williams @DevinWi54315723 @407_kendall Honestly he should’ve held to longer, the new day held the nxt tag titles when they were dominantly on smackdown @407_kendall Honestly he should’ve held to longer, the new day held the nxt tag titles when they were dominantly on smackdown

@Dredlock_Playboy @russellwilliam4 @407_kendall I hated that they stripped him there was a point where the bloodline had ALL the gold and it was great lol @407_kendall I hated that they stripped him there was a point where the bloodline had ALL the gold and it was great lol

Mika @UtdMika @407_kendall They stripped it from him because they realised he was gonna be a permanent fixture on the main roster @407_kendall They stripped it from him because they realised he was gonna be a permanent fixture on the main roster

Solo Sikoa's loyalty is being tested in The Bloodline's latest chapter

In the current Bloodline saga, Solo Sikoa has been a focal point where his brothers have been battling his Tribal Chief.

This past week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief was part of a trial. Reigns pretended to accept the error of his ways and sided with his cousins only to low-blow Jey. Solo and Roman then laid the beatdown on the twins to the point where Jimmy had to be taken to a medical facility.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



And did a 0.94/1M+ in the 18-49 demo.



Highest reach in recent memory. The 2nd quarter hour that was covered by The Bloodline during #SmackDown last Friday averaged an insane over 3,000,000 viewers.And did a 0.94/1M+ in the 18-49 demo.Highest reach in recent memory. The 2nd quarter hour that was covered by The Bloodline during #SmackDown last Friday averaged an insane over 3,000,000 viewers.And did a 0.94/1M+ in the 18-49 demo.Highest reach in recent memory. https://t.co/0rHaUmwjrb

Later in the evening, Jey Uso was out to seek revenge and landed some stiff chair shots on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The star clarified that he wanted Roman in a one-on-one encounter to make him pay for his crimes against the family.

What are your thoughts on the latest chapter of the Bloodline saga? Let us know in the comments section below.

