Tessa Blanchard reportedly has grizzly fallout with WOW

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard has reportedly had a falling out with promotion WOW.

Blanchard signed with WOW, or Women Of Wrestling, back in 2018, making her debut during the show's premiere on AXS TV. After just a short time with the promotion, she would dethrone Santana Garrett to become their World Champion for 217 days. However, Blanchard's four-year-long stretch with WOW now seems to be at an end.

Reports coming out of Fightful Select suggest that Tessa has had something of a bust-up with the company. Fightful initially broke the news on Twitter, stating that the situation was "not pretty" but more details have since emerged. Blanchard is alleged to have cut a devastating promo for fellow wrestler Samantha Sage, WOW's Americana. Several of the promotional talents apparently spoke up about the incident.

The incident also reportedly saw Blanchard stripped of her talent training duties with WOW.

Tessa Blanchard is no stranger to controversy

This is not the first time that Tessa Blanchard has found herself in hot water with her employer, as she was terminated from IMPACT Wrestling back in 2020.

Blanchard had crossed the gender barrier that previous year, winning the IMPACT World Championship from Sami Callihan and teaming with Eddie Edwards to challenge for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. However, prior to a defense of her IMPACT World Title, Blanchard sent out a tweet about women's empowerment in wrestling, which saw many accuse her of bullying in the replies.

Following this, Tessa was stripped of the IMPACT World Title and took an extended absence from IMPACT TV because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks, and whether or not Tessa Blanchard will have a response. If you would like to read more about her, you can do so by clicking here.

