"Thank you for the house" - Bloodline member sends message to Roman Reigns following WWE event

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could be walking into his final match as The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2023, and it appears that Paul Heyman is making the most of his last days as a member of The Bloodline.

Reigns was part of the recent WWE live event from Mexico City, where he defended his Championship in the main event against Rey Mysterio in front of a sold-out crowd.

Despite recent issues within The Bloodline, Paul Heyman's loyalty has never wavered, and he recently sent out a message to his Tribal Chief on his Instagram story following another in a long line of victories.

"COMPLETELY SOLD OUT IN MEXICO CITY! Thank you for the house, my Tribal Chief! #WeTheOnes," The Wiseman wrote.

Paul Heyman's message to Roman Reigns

The photo once again shows all of Reigns' Championships as well as the Ula Fala, which has come into question since SmackDown, with many fans believing that it will also be on the line at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns' days as Tribal Chief are numbered

At SummerSlam in less than two weeks, Roman Reigns will battle Jey Uso in Tribal Combat. The match has been purposely made to ensure that this time it is a fair fight between the two men, running it back to their clash at Hell in a Cell 2020.

Jey Uso asked the elder's permission for the match to take place, and as shown on SmackDown, despite Reigns' motives being questionable in recent months, he knows he has to respect the decision of the elders.

Tribal Combat is something that WWE hasn't released the rules for, but given Jey Uso's explanation, it appears to be a no-disqualification match where anything goes.

There is also an online explanation that claims that it forbids any family members from interfering, which then allows the subjects to finally settle their differences.

Do you think Jey Uso will become the new Tribal Chief at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars