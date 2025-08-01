"Thank you Stephanie McMahon" - John Cena sends heartfelt message ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently took to social media to send a message to Stephanie McMahon. The 17-time World Champion will be in action at SummerSlam 2025.At this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, John Cena is set to lock horns with Cody Rhodes in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Their bout will likely be in the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Night One's main event is expected to feature Cena's longtime rival CM Punk, who will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.Ahead of his much-anticipated rematch against Rhodes, The Chain Gang Soldier took to X/Twitter to send a heartfelt message to Stephanie McMahon after appearing on her What's Your Story? podcast from Stephanie's Places.Cena wrote that his joy in life was to be present for his loved ones and share meaningful moments with them. The 17-time World Champion also thanked McMahon for their conversation and for helping him throughout his WWE career.&quot;Joy comes in many forms. Meaningful moments with those we care about rank at the top of my list. Being 'busy' often times need to wait and make room for being present. Thank you @StephMcMahon for our conversation and everything you’ve ever done to help my journey…,&quot; he wrote.Check out his post below:A current WWE champion talked about possibly facing John Cena before his retirementDuring a recent interview with Radio Times, current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther noted that he has not interacted with John Cena this year, as the latter mostly appears on SmackDown, while he is on RAW.The Ring General added that he could cross paths with the 17-time World Champion before his eventual retirement at the end of this year.&quot;Obviously, I have not interacted with him or seen him much because he’s on SmackDown mostly, but who knows, there’s still a long time left, so maybe there’s a chance to get in there with him before he hangs it up,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025.