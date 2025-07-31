The man who could retire John Cena breaks silence

The clock is winding down on John Cena's retirement tour in WWE. The self-proclaimed Last Real Champion has less than 15 dates left on his schedule before he calls it a day. As such, there is growing curiosity over how the company will handle Cena's last match and who will be his final opponent.

Ad

There have been quite a few names thrown around for Cena's last WWE match, including a showdown with The Final Boss, The Rock. However, according to WRKD Wrestling, Gunther is being planned as John Cena's final opponent.

The prospect sounds interesting, and the World Heavyweight Champion recently shared his thoughts on Cena's farewell tour. He also discussed whether there is a chance for him to face the legend before the latter's retirement.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Radio Times, The Ring General disclosed what he thought about the 17-time WWE World Champion announcing his retirement tour in advance.

“It’s great for him that he’s able to do that and say, 'This is the way I want to finish it and the way I want to go out.' It’s a great way to do it. If somebody deserves it, then it’s him. It’s good to have him back around."

Ad

Gunther then talked about possibly facing John Cena in the ring, saying there was a "chance."

"Obviously, I have not interacted with him or seen him much because he’s on SmackDown mostly, but who knows, there’s still a long time left, so maybe there’s a chance to get in there with him before he hangs it up.” [H/T: Radio Times]

Ad

This was the first time the Austrian publicly spoke about the subject since reports of his potential match against The Cenation Leader surfaced online.

There is still time for the two stars to clash in the ring before Cena retires. For now, both of them will be eager to retain their titles at SummerSlam. Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk on Night One of the show. Meanwhile, Cena will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes on Night Two in a Street Fight.

Ad

John Cena revealed when he will have his last match in WWE

John Cena's retirement tour has brought excitement and intrigue around WWE, with fans eager to see what is next for the legendary wrestler. With only a few months left until his last match, speculation is rife about its details.

Talking to Page Six, the Hollywood star revealed when he will have his last match in WWE.

Ad

"My last match will be in mid-December. We're still trying to find out a place to do it. I said 36 dates in January. We're halfway through. It's been a lot of compelling TV, and I don't want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we're just getting started," Cena said. (From 00:05 to 00:19)

Ad

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for John Cena's last dance in the promotion as he looks to say goodbye to a glittering in-ring career.

If you use quotes from the second half of the article, please credit Page Six and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE