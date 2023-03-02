"Thanks to everyone who came on the ride with me" - Sami Zayn comments on his 21st anniversary as a pro wrestler

WWE superstar Sami Zayn has been in the wrestling business for over 20 years and today he is looking back on that incredible journey.

The former Honorary Uce has become one of WWE's most popular talents due to his engaging storyline with The Bloodline. The heel faction is led by the dominant leader, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief defeated the former Intercontinental Champion in his hometown of Montreal just a couple of weeks ago. He is now headed for a showdown with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Yet Zayn continues to remain a top act in the hearts of the WWE Universe, a journey that he worked on for roughly two decades to get to. He recently took to Twitter to call this past calendar year the best one he's had in the business so far before thanking everyone for coming along with him on the wild journey.

"Today marks my 21st anniversary as a pro wrestler. My 20th year in the business was somehow my best. It started crazy and it ended crazy, with an incredible range of emotions in between. Thanks to everyone who came on the ride with me. Lots of love."

Sami Zayn will get another opportunity at Roman Reigns at upcoming house show

Sami Zayn came up short the last time he tried to take on Roman Reigns, but he will get an opportunity to get revenge this weekend. The former multi-time Intercontinental Champion will get his rematch with the champ at this Saturday's house show event in Toronto.

While it is unlikely that Sami Zayn will dethrone Reigns at an event that won't even be televised, he does still have a clear path to WrestleMania 39. He is now trying to reconcile his broken relationship with Kevin Owens, who has had his own beef with the Bloodline over the last few months. However, the Prizefighter isn't going to be won over by his longtime friend/nemesis that easily.

One thing is for certain, the Road To WrestleMania only lasts for another 30 days and anything can happen between now and then.

