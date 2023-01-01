"Thanks, but no thanks" - WWE legend will reject Triple H's offer to return at Royal Rumble after 14-year absence (Exclusive)

The WWE Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away, and fans are speculating about potential surprise returns. Ricky Steamboat recently opened up about the possibility of a comeback to the company. He revealed that he would turn down the opportunity to compete at Rumble.

The Hall of Famer appeared in his only Royal Rumble match in 1988, but it seemed like he was least interested in being a part of the high-profile bout again.

Ricky Steamboat is no longer an active wrestler. He returned to the ring on November 27, 2022, at Big Time Wrestling Return of the Dragon and teamed up with FTR for a six-man tag team match. The 69-year-old legend isn't thinking about entering the squared circle again.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Ricky Steamboat explained that while fans would undoubtedly love to see him at Rumble, he felt the platform was just too massive for him at this stage in his career.

"Thanks, but no thanks. Yeah (the fans would love it). I think it's too big of a stage for me," admitted Ricky Steamboat. [00:50 - 1:05]

I'm very happy with what I've done: WWE legend Ricky Steamboat

It's evident that Triple H has proven convincing enough to get many former stars back into the WWE. The company's Chief Content Officer is ready to do business with most people, and Ricky Steamboat realizes that the company could also give him reassurance about his safety.

Steamboat, however, claimed that he was very happy with what he'd accomplished in the company and had no desire to return for another in-ring assignment.

"I mean, Triple H could say, we're going to take care of you, and all that kind of stuff. I just, to be honest with you, Bill, it's just not in the heart anymore. It's just that I'm very happy with what I've done." [1:48 - 2:11]

The former Intercontinental Champion last wrestled for WWE 14 years ago at a live event in 2009, where he faced a young Drew McIntyre. Steamboat's final televised match occurred at Backlash the same year, as he lost to Chris Jericho in a solid 14-minute contest.

Would you like to see Ricky Steamboat return for a one-off Royal Rumble appearance? Sound off in the comments section below.

