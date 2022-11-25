"Thanks for wasting everybody's time" - Former WWE star blasts Cody Rhodes for not putting over 40-year-old performer (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 thinks Cody Rhodes should have put over Damien Sandow during the former's short stint at IMPACT Wrestling.

Before taking the world by storm with his WWE return this year, Cody spent considerable time outside of it, working for AEW and other promotions.

It also included a short and largely uneventful tenure in IMPACT Wrestling. He debuted for the company at Bound for Glory in 2016 and departed a few months later.

Upon his debut for IMPACT Wrestling, The American Nightmare had a face-off with Aron Rex (aka Damien Sandow). Despite the tease, it didn't lead to a match between the two performers, who had quite a few interactions in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that Cody Rhodes should have ideally competed with and put over Aron Rex. The former NXT star added that Cody should have done the job, especially considering that he and Rex have been close since their time at Ohio Valley Wrestling.

"Yeah, and Sandow is always down to do business, and I think something came about doing actual business, and, you know, you don't just come in somewhere to just get hot-shotted and leave on top. It's like returning of favor, especially to someone who has been your long-time friend from the developmental days of OVW. Perhaps, you choose not to do that. Then what's the point? Thanks for wasting everybody's time," said EC3. (1:27 - 1:52)

Brandi Rhodes shares an update on Cody Rhodes' health

The American Nightmare has been away from WWE for over five months. He last competed at Hell in a Cell in 2022, defeating Seth Rollins in the show's titular match.

Cody Rhodes suffered a pectoral muscle tear, which was visible on his chest during his hellacious battle with the reigning United States Champion.

Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, recently shared an uplifting update on his recovery. Though she didn't outright mention that the RAW Superstar was cleared to return, Brandi stated that her husband looked "ready" to get back in the ring.

"So I'm like, 'Okay, I'm coming to see.' I was really just impressed with how he looks now. He doesn't look like anything happened which is crazy because he had major surgery. So he looks like the same Cody to me. The muscle mass is all there, you know, he looks ready to me, but I'm not a doctor," said Brandi Rhodes.

It'll be interesting to see if Cody manages to return in time for Royal Rumble in January 2023. If so, his appearance is sure to send fans into a frenzy.

What do you make of EC3's take on why Cody Rhodes should have put over Damien Sandow? Sound off in the comments section below.

