"That was 1000% intentional"- Fans go wild as Roman Reigns seemingly gives away the result of WrestleMania 39 main event

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is set to headline WrestleMania yet again. While the outcome of the bout is unpredictable, fans have picked up on a possible hint that might have given away the result of the blockbuster clash.

The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes on the second night of WrestleMania 39. The match between the two was set up after Rhodes won the 30-man Royal Rumble in January.

Ahead of the historic encounter, the two men came face-to-face on SmackDown last night. After Rhodes delivered a heartfelt promo, Roman Reigns came out to confront him. However, The Head of the Table did not have much to say and just asked Cody to 'acknowledge him!'

During the confrontation, one small detail caught the attention of fans. Reigns only raised the WWE title, leaving the Universal Championship with Paul Heyman. Many took this as a hint of what may go down in the main event of the Showcase of Immortals.

It has previously been reported that Triple H and Co. are planning to split the World Titles. With things resetting after the WrestleMania season, the biggest wrestling event could be the perfect place to do so.

Roman Reigns is closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable since returning to WWE as a heel in 2020. The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 after defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend in a triple-threat match.

Roman's run as the Universal Champion has been one of the most dominant title runs in history. The Head of the Table recently surpassed 930 days as the Universal Champion and is closing in on a historic 1000-day title reign.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 942 days as Universal Champion for Roman Reigns 942 days as Universal Champion for Roman Reigns 🎯 https://t.co/9W2znZU9DL

Roman will face perhaps the biggest challenge of his championship run at WrestleMania, where he will lock horns with Cody Rhodes in the main event. However, backed by The Bloodline, the Samoan star has overcome bigger odds in the past.

Do you think Roman Reigns will reach the landmark of 1000 days as the Universal Champion? Sound off below and let us know!

