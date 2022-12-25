"That was absolutely heartless" - WWE Superstar insults Rey Mysterio after family member gets arrested

It wasn't a merry Christmas in the Mysterio household after Rey Mysterio confronted Dominik and Rhea Ripley after the duo invaded his home.

Judgment Day members Dominik and Rhea Ripley made their way up to Rey's parents' house for Christmas. However, the former WWE Champion and the rest of his family were not too thrilled to see the intruders. After a small scuffle, The Master of 619 called the cops on his son, leading to the eventual arrest of Dom.

After the video went viral, Karrion Kross asked fans to pray for the young star, who was in police custody.

"Everyone please pray for Dom," Kross tweeted

Replying to Karrion, Scarlett called out the Legendary Luchador for being cruel to his son and getting him arrested on Christmas. This is in line with the passive-aggressive messages that the duo have been laying on Rey Mysterio over the last few weeks.

"On Christmas? That was absolutely heartless," Scarlett tweeted.

Rey Mysterio won a match this week on SmackDown

After being on the shelf for a couple of weeks due to an injury, Rey Mysterio made his in-ring return on the blue brand this week.

The Master of 619 faced Angel of the Lethal Lovers Los Lotharios in a singles matchup. The match was made official last week when Angel and Humberto insulted Rey backstage. Throughout the bout, Karrion Kross and Scarlett watched the action from amidst the crowd. Mysterio finally picked up the win with a 619, followed by a devastating DDT.

Kross has been getting in the face of Mysterio for a while now. On the December 9 episode of SmackDown, the duo met with the masked luchador while he was in the trainer's room getting his ankle checked. Karrion recalled a story about a horse who had become old and had to be put down, signaling that time was also running out for Rey.

