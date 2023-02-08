“That ain’t gonna happen” - WWE veteran vents frustration at current Roman Reigns storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the ongoing storyline between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

The duo are slated to collide at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, many fans believe that Sami Zayn deserves to be in the main event spot as his story with The Bloodline is more compelling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber is pointless because the former has no chance of usurping The Tribal Chief.

"You know what the problem is? If Roman Reigns has not held that title for 800 days or whatever it is. Say it’s a 6-month title reign, you could even have Sami beat him in his hometown and he can have his title back. But you can’t do that with the guy having the belt for 850 days. That ain’t gonna happen. You’re not gonna stop a streak for one night. It’s not going to happen. I don’t know why they would have put a year into this to gloss right over this match." [1:03:30 - 1:04:12]

Vince Russo explained how he would have booked the Roman Reigns storyline at WWE WrestleMania

Vince Russo went on to explain how WWE could have done things differently. The veteran stated that they could have postponed Sami turning on Reigns until WrestleMania, after which the duo could have feuded.

"Why didn’t you wait and do it at freaking WrestleMania? You do it at WrestleMania, The Bloodline stalks, just like they did Kevin Owens. They tell Zayn to finish Cody, do the same exact thing. Cody goes over, now you’ve got Reigns and Sami Zayn. Now you’ve got it. Unless they’re doing something that I’m not seeing, the positioning of these things just do not make sense." [1:05:40 - 1:06:17]

The current reported plans for Sami Zayn at WrestleMania are him teaming up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos. While Jey Uso is currently out of The Bloodline, many speculate that he could return at Elimination Chamber to cost Sami the title match.

