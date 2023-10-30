"That would be amazing" - WWE Superstar on possibly having The Undertaker at this side during upcoming match (Exclusive)

Mr. Stone recently spoke about possibly having WWE legend, The Undertaker, at this corner when he takes on Bron Breakker at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Stone is aiming to avenge his friend, and client, Von Wagner's beatdown at the hands of Breakker a few weeks back on NXT. Considering Mr. Stone hasn't wrestled since November 2021, it's safe to say he won't have it easy.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Stone was asked about possibly having The Undertaker at this corner during the match, who had confronted Breakker just a couple of weeks back on NXT.

The 40-year-old said though he had no idea how to reach out to The Deadman, he would be elated to have a legend of his stature at his side. He also pointed out that he saw fear in Bron Breakker's eyes when confronted by The Phenom.

"If you know The Undertaker's phone number, and if you could DM it to me after this, I'll call him, I promise you. He's a busy guy. I don't know if he'll be able to, but that would be amazing. Bron would be shook if he were standing in my corner, because he was shook when he went face-to-face with The Undertaker a few weeks ago. I saw it in his eyes," said Mr. Stone

Mr. Stone added that his strategy heading into NXT Halloween Havoc was to identify Bron Breakker's weakness, and capitalize upon that.

"That is the first time I saw him so shook. But when I saw that, it told me Bron does have a weakness, because I saw it in him. So, I'd have to figure out a way to get to that in this match on Tuesday, and I'm gonna get there," said Stone. [4:53 - 5:20]

Teddy Long says Bron Breakker benefited hugely from segment with The Undertaker

A few days back, on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long mentioned that though he was taken out by The Undertaker, Bron Breakker's momentum wasn't affected. The former WWE manager added that the beatdown was a way to convey that bright things lay ahead for Breakker in the company.

"At the end, you gotta understand this business. At the end, what Undertaker did to him wasn't to kill him [Bron Breakker]. What Undertaker did to him was to establish him, and let everybody know, 'This is the guy.' That's why that Chokeslam came in. That was his initiation. Not to kill him. So that was absolutely great. That didn't do nothing but make him stronger. I'm telling you, that's his initiation. That's the way Undertaker is saying, 'You're the guy.' Not to kill him. That was initiation. That was the best thing that could ever happen to him," Teddy Long said.

It'll be interesting to see if WWE has any follow-up plans for The Undertaker's beatdown of Bron Breakker on NXT.

Fans can watch WWE NXT every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. This Tuesday will feature the second part of HALLOWEEN HAVOC on NXT and a huge matchup between Mr. Stone and Bron Breakker.